WELLS, NEVADA (FOX5) -- The Elko County Sheriff's Office reported that a train derailed near Wells, Nevada, causing parts of Interstate-80 to close.
According to the sheriff's office, the train derailment was reported around 11 a.m., just east of Wells, on Wednesday morning. I-80 was closed in both directions due to a hazardous material spill.
Wells is approximately 382 northeast of Las Vegas and about 50 miles northwest of Elko.
The Union Pacific Railroad said 23 cars were involved in the derailment and that a shipment of aluminum oxide and diesel spilled out of the cars. T
UP originally said vegetable oil was the substance in the spill. They said the aluminum oxide was not hazardous.
"Preliminary information shows the derailed cars were not carrying hazmat, however, there is hazmat and ammunition on board the train" Union Pacific Director of Communications Kristen South said. "No one was hurt, and Union Pacific is working on site cleanup."
I-80 was closed at mile marker 352 near Wells headed east and at mile marker 360 for the exit at Moor, the Elko County Sheriff's Office said. By 12:08 p.m., I-80 had been reopened in both directions.
Motorists were told to avoid the area while crews worked to clear the scene.
It was not immediately known what caused the train to derail. The incident was under investigation.
