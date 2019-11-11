LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Traffic and safety officials in Southern Nevada are alarmed by how many children have been hit by cars since the start of the school year.
According to the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety, since August, 23 children in Clark County -- ages five to 17 -- have been struck by cars while crossing the street.
The numbers are higher than this time last year, and officials are concerned that the numbers could outpace the 2018 -2019 school year. During August 2018 to May 2019, 47 children were hit by cars.
The statistics don't surprise crossing guard and former Marine Michael Abruzee.
"I've seen too many close accidents, pulled too many kids out of their tennis shoes before they've gotten hit," Abruzee said, known to the kids as "Mr. Mike."
"People don't know how to drive ... have some common courtesy. One of these kids might be your kids," he said.
Traffic officials advise drivers to always be on alert for children crossing the streets during the school year, in and out of school crossing zones and outside school start and dismissal times. Many of the accidents, officials said, have happened as a student is leaving from extracurricular activities.
Other tips: drive the speed limit or slower, avoid distracted driving, and know the laws of driving around school zones.
