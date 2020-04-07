LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The amount of traffic crashes and fatalities on Nevada's roads dropped by nearly half in March, according to a report from the Department of Safety.
According to the report, the state saw a 47.83% reduction in crashes and fatalities year-to-year in March, from 23 to 12. The report accounts for all of Nevada's roadways and highways.
Overall, Nevada has seen about 3% fewer fatalities so far in 2020 compared to the year prior. The reduction comes after February saw a increase in both statistics compared to 2019 -- about a 31% rise in crashes and 56% rise in fatalities.
"Our office is comfortable in saying that the current situation has led to reduced traffic volumes, and with less traffic we experienced fewer fatalities. From our understanding, this is a national trend, too," said department spokesman Andrew Bennett.
Fatalities were down about 23% in Clark County overall from 2019 to 2020.
