LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Lake Mead park officials are warning visitors of toxic algae blooms detected in Cottonwood Cove and Nelson Landing at Lake Mohave.
The park warns visitors and their pets can be exposed to elevated levels of toxins by swimming, playing in or recreating in affected areas.
⚠️Toxic algae blooms have been detected in Cottonwood Cove and Nelson Landing. Visitors are advised to avoid swimming in these areas to prevent contact with the potentially harmful cyanobacteria.⚠️ pic.twitter.com/g1HnyQ9xTO— Lake Mead (@lakemeadnps) September 23, 2021
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the toxins in the algae can be ingested, inhaled or through the skin. Contact can cause rashes, blisters, nausea, vomiting and fatigue.
Park biologists will continue to monitor the affected sites to assess the potential impact to visitors' health and safety.
