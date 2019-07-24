HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Touro University Nevada is offering mobile healthcare clinics in Henderson for low-income residents.
The mobile clinic will visit Morrell Park, 500 Harris St., from 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 27 and Sept. 24, according to a news release from the city.
Mobile healthcare clinic visits will continue through the year on the fourth Tuesday of each month, barring unforeseen scheduling conflicts, the release said.
Low-cost immunizations administered by the Southern Nevada Health District will be available at the same day and time at the Valley View Recreation Center, 500 Harris St., adjacent to Morrell Park.
Touro University faculty and medical students will diagnose and treat a variety of ailments, such as sore throat, viruses, and eye infection, as well as perform routine lab tests and administer vaccinations.
Patients will be treated on a first-come, first-served basis, the release said. No insurance or I.D. is required, and all ages are welcome.
For more information, call 702-777-1771.
