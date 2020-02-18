LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A tourist from Hawaii won a $420,000 jackpot while playing pai gow poker at a downtown Las Vegas casino.
The gambler hit a seven-card straight flush and bonus on Monday, according to a media release from Boyd Gaming. She asked to remain anonymous.
This was the third major win in five months by a Hawaiian guest at Boyd's downtown properties. In November, a $1 million jackpot was won on a Wheel of Fortune slot at Fremont Hotel and Casino, and before that in October, a person from Hawaii won a $930,000 jackpot playing a Madonna-themed slot at Main Street Station.
