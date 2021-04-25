LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A lucky tourist is leaving Las Vegas a millionaire.
On Sunday, a visitor from Alaska hit it big at a Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas slot machine, winning more than $2 million.
The best part? Just how little was originally invested.
The casino tweeted about the winning, saying "Monopoly Millionaire lived up to its name when a lucky guest from Alaska hit for 2.1 million dollars Sunday evening after inserting only $40."
Monopoly Millionaire lived up to its name when a lucky guest from Alaska hit for 2.1 million dollars Sunday evening after inserting only $40. pic.twitter.com/TUkAgVIC3V— The Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan_LV) April 26, 2021
