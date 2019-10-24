LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Construction crews took FOX5 on a tour of the expansion of the Las Vegas Convention Center, showing the progress made in the north side of the Strip along Las Vegas Boulevard South.
The construction site has been in progress since 2016 after the implosion of the Riviera hotel and casino.
The new site celebrated a milestone of being halfway toward completion. The facility will house a 600,000-square-foot exhibition hall, an outdoor patio for 2,000 guests and 84 meeting rooms. An underground transportation system will help transport guests from different parts of the facility.
“We have, for the past quarter of a century, been the number-one convention destination in the entire country," said Lori Nelson-Kraft of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. "And that’s because of our ability to attract the largest shows.”
“We’re well-poised for the future and future growth of Las Vegas. As tourism grows, our local economy grows,” she said, citing 6.5 million business travelers to the valley last year who brought $10.5 billion to the economy.
The expansion is set to open in December 2020.
