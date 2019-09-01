LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said a tour bus backed into a pillar at the Aria Resort & Casino on Sunday morning.
Officers were called to the property about 10:53 a.m. on Sept. 1, police said.
The tour bus was described as a passenger van by Las Vegas police. The van sustained minor damage as a result of the collision. There was no structure damage to the building.
Nine van passengers reported pain to police and they were transported to the hospital as a precaution.
No traffic was impacted as of 1 p.m.
