GRESHAM, OREGON (FOX5) -- The Gresham Police Department has asked the public for help in locating a missing toddler, whose mother has ties to California and Nevada.
According to police, 12-month-old Phoenix Burks was last seen with her mother, 20-year-old Raemi Carter, about a week ago.
The courts had ordered Burks to be taken into protective custody on Aug. 1, but when the Department of Health and Human Services contacted Carter, she fled with her child, Gersham police said.
Carter is believed to have connections in California and Nevada, and police have asked residents in both states to keep an eye out for Burks.
Anyone with any information was urged to call 503-823-3333, or if necessary, 911.
