LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said a toddler was hospitalized after a near-drowning in the southwest valley on Wednesday.
According to police, officers were called to the 10000 block of Wild Calla Street, near South Durango Drive and West Mountains Edge Parkway, about 4:07 p.m.
A 3-year-old child was transported to Summerlin Pediatrics for treatment, Las Vegas police said. The child's condition was not immediately known.
Metro Police's abuse and neglect section are investigating. The investigation is ongoing.
Check back for updates.
