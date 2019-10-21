LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Tickets for the 2020 edition of RiSE Festival in the desert south of the Las Vegas Valley go on sale this week.
For its seventh year, tickets will go on sale Wednesday, Oct. 23. Pre-sale tickets are sold for $84.
The event happened on Oct. 4 - 6 in 2019 out in the Jean Dry Lake Bed. After dark all three nights, guests release paper lanterns into the sky. Attendees write messages on the lanterns before releasing them.
The Bureau of Land Management is involved with ensuring the lanterns are contained and the parts that aren't biodegradable are disposed of properly.
View this post on Instagram
Biodegradable lanterns covered with personal messages are lighting up the night sky in the Nevada desert this weekend as part of the #RiSEFestival. 25,000 people are expected to attend the event this weekend, which is held south of Las Vegas on the Jean Dry Lake Bed. (📸: @gaichicken)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.