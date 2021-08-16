LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Shelter pets from The Animal Foundation will strut their tails down a red carpet during the 18th Annual Best in Show.
Dogs will compete for votes in categories based on size, variety pack and puppies. Even though only one dog will take the crown for "Best in Show," all participating pups will be available for adoption. All proceeds from the event benefit The Animal Foundation.
The event is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 26 at the Thomas and Mack Center. Doors open for general admission at 11:15 a.m. with the show set to begin at 11:45 a.m. The $5 ticket includes access to the dog show and silent auction. Children 5 and under are free.
You can purchase tickets here.
