LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Authorities were on the scene of a crash Monday morning on U.S. 95 South at West Lake Mead Boulevard.
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue and the Nevada Highway Patrol were working a three-vehicle crash with injuries, LVFR tweeted.
As of 8:30 a.m., all lanes were blocked and traffic was backed up to Craig Road. By 9 a.m., all but one lane was open and the scene was cleared, but delays remained.
LVFR encouraged drivers to take alternate routes into the city.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
