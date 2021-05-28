LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Three Square Food Bank and its program partners plan to provide free, nutritious meals for children throughout the summer months through its "Meet Up and Eat Up" program.
"Meet Up and Eat Up" sites offer meals for children ages 18 or younger throughout the valley. Three Square said locations include parks and recreation centers, Boys & Girls Clubs, libraries, day camps and apartment complexes. The food bank said the menu includes 25 rotating meal varieties and sites may offer breakfast, lunch, or both.
“Summer break can be an uncertain time for children who rely on school for meals," Darwin Bosen, Three Square's Director of Programs and Community Engagement, said. “Three Square and our community partners are working hard this summer to alleviate that uncertainty by giving children easy and reliable access to meals close to home.”
For a list of food locations, visit freesummerfood.org.
