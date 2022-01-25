LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- To expand U.S. 95, should existing structures in downtown Las Vegas come down? NDOT has a goal to stop the slowdowns on the freeway with massive expansion plans that could mean big changes to the area, including possibly knocking down existing structures to make room.
It’s called the Downtown Access Project, covering the stretch of freeway between Rancho Drive and Mojave Road.
On Tuesday night, plans were discussed in a public meeting.
“Something needs to happen because we have backups on the freeway going in both directions for several miles,” said Ryan Wheeler, senior project manager for the Nevada Department of Transportation.
NDOT is looking for long-term solutions to address the aging infrastructure, improve safety and access.
Plans include removing the existing 1.6 miles of bridges the freeway is currently on and replacing them with either a recessed or elevated freeway, increasing capacity by adding one general purpose lane and one HOV lane in each direction plus two new HOV interchanges and improving bike and pedestrian mobility around the freeway.
Three design alternatives are being evaluated, recessed, southern alignment and northern alignment. Each plan would permanently close up to four streets currently running under the freeway.
There could be other major changes, too.
Wheeler outlined some of the changes with the southern alignment plan versus the northern alignment plan.
“The path of the freeway is different between these two alternatives … In general, the north alternative impacts the City of Las Vegas Complex between Casino Center Boulevard and Las Vegas Boulevard, including the Las Vegas fire station, the senior center, the city Dula gym and the city pool. The south alternative strives to avoid the faculties mentioned. As a result, the south alternative impacts the Main Street Station parking garage, the Zappos parking garage and additional parking on the California casino parking lot," he said.
A representative from Boyd Gaming, owner of downtown properties Main Street Station and the California, spoke of their investment and possible uncalculated costs of the expansion project during public comment.
“That could be the impact to critical parking downtown. It could be the impact to jobs. It could be an impact to the tax base for the city of Las Vegas,” the Boyd representative said.
Neighbors also showed up to the meeting to give their feedback about the changes coming to their backyard, some asking for green space like a new park.
The project is in its beginning stages. Final design could be approved as soon as next year and construction could begin in 2027.
If you didn’t make it to the meeting, you can still give feedback.
There’s survey on the website and you can still submit comments online. The Downtown Access Project website is ndotdap.com or email info@ndotdap.com, or call the community hotline at 702-938-5440.
