HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Clark County School District Police said a threat made at a Henderson elementary school was found not credible.
CCSDPD Sgt. Bryan Zink said a threat made by a J. Marlan Walker Elementary School student was overheard at the school.
The elementary school is located at 850 Scholar Street in Henderson near College Drive and Mission Drive.
Staff and CCSDPD investigated the threat and found it was not credible, Zink said. Zink said CCSDPD would have extra patrols out of an abundance of caution.
A parent letter from CCSD regarding the threat said:
Walker Family~
I want to keep you informed of important incidents happening within our school community.
Today, a threat was made by a student toward our school, this threat is also being spread on social media. School staff were made aware and immediately contacted the Clark County School District Police Department. This incident is being investigated and the parents of those involved have been contacted.
Out of an abundance of caution, there will be an increased police presence on our campus tomorrow.
Please encourage your child to report any perceived threat to the appropriate authorities or through SafeVoice, school administrator or law enforcement. Our number one priority is to provide a safe, positive learning environment for our students.
Thank you for your continued support. It is with your help by sharing information about possible disruptions on campus and talking with your students that we can become aware of potential safety concerns and take proper action to protect our campus. Should you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to call us at 702-799-0570.
Thank you,
Jo Imlay, Principal
