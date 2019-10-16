LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School District Police said Wednesday a threat made against Lied Middle School was not credible.
School district police were made aware of the threat Tuesday. The threat was written on the wall of a girls restroom and read, "Shooting at 10-16-19."
Though the threat was determined not to be credible, Sgt. Bryan Zink said patrols around the school would be increased today.
A suspect has not been identified.
Zink encouraged students to bring threats like this to staff first before sharing on social media.
