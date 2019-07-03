LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Thousands of travelers take to the roads and the skies every Fourth of July headed to Las Vegas.
A few travelers who stopped in Primm, on the Nevada – California border, where gas was more than $4.50 a gallon, shared what their travel plans were.
“I might have to stop at a dealership and pick up a Prius,” said one driver from California. “We’ll see. If I win money it doesn’t matter.”
At the iconic Las Vegas sign, visitors from all over the world lined up for the perfect picture – many of whom were in the valley for the very first time.
“We ditched our children. Oh, they were jealous!” said the McKee’s from North Carolina. “They wanted to be here (but) we’re on our own. Anniversary, 23 years!”
Another family traveled all the way from Germany to experience their first American Independence Day.
“We plan to go to Summerlin,” said Krista Karp. “There’s like a nice parade there – probably do one of the buffets then in the evening we’ll watch fireworks here on the strip.”
