LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The City of Las Vegas announced Third Street in downtown Las Vegas would be closed between Hoover and Gass avenues for construction.
According to a statement from the city, Third Street will be closed on July 15 starting at 5 a.m., and will reopen in September. The closure was required to install underground utilities and storm drain facilities.
The closures on Third Street are part of an improvement project from Charleston Boulevard to Bonneville Avenue. The entire project is expected to be completed by April 2020, according to the city.
The upgrades will include new sidewalks, a traffic signal, lighting, architectural and landscape improvements.
Motorists can use Casino Center Boulevard or Fourth Street as alternative routes, the city said.
The project costs about $19.6 million and is one of the city's ongoing downtown pedestrian and bicycle improvement projects,.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.