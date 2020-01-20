LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas pastor accused of inappropriate contact with underage children faces additional child sex charges, according to court records.
Bramwell Retana, 44, was arrested on charges of sexual assault of a victim under 14, luring a child with a computer to engage in a sexual act, seven counts of lewdness with a minor under the age of 14, child abuse and kidnapping.
According to Las Vegas Justice Court Records, an additional 24 charges were filed against Retana in a separate case filed in late December. The charges include ten counts of kidnapping a minor, 13 counts of lewdness with a child under the age of 14 and one count of dissuading a person to report a crime, court records show.
On Jan. 15, an additional five charges of lewdness with a minor were filed against Retana.
For his initial charges and those filed in late December, Retana is due in court on Feb. 3. His case is expected to be heard on Jan. 21 for the new charges.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said Retana was a pastor at a church near the 2000 block of Michael Way, near Lake Mead Boulevard east of Decatur Boulevard.
Since Retana was a pastor, police said they believe there may be more unidentified victims. Anyone with information is urged to contact LVMPD at 702-828-3421 or CrimeStoppers online or at 702-385-5555.
On going story ,we’re these little boys or girls ? Guess he’s not doing the church gig ? And he’s getting taxpayers complements on 3 hots & a comfortable cot downtown!
