LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Active firefighters, police, EMT and military personnel will once again gather on September 11 in downtown Las Vegas for a stair climb.
The first responders will climb 1,455 steps to the top of the STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod's tower. Each participant will climb the steps in full gear and will have a lanyard with a photo of a fallen firefighter lost on 9/11.
The climb begins at 8 a.m.
After, all tower climbers along with family and friends will be invited to raise a glass at PT’s Wings & Sports in memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice twenty years ago.
