LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Shade Tree said it was looking for kids costumes and candy to ensure a "happy Halloween for children living at the shelter."
The shelter said it was hosting its annual Trunk 'R Treat event on Oct. 31, where children living at the center can dress up in costumes and trick-or-treat by visiting staff and volunteer cars.
According to Linda Perez, CEO of The Shade Tree, about 50 children reside at the shelter, ranging from infants to 18-year-olds. The Trunk 'R Treat event allows the children to "experience the joy of Halloween in a safe, controlled environment."
The shelter is asking for donated children's costumes, accessories in various sizes and candy to to hand out.
Donations can be dropped at The Shade Tree at 1 West Owen Avenue, North Las Vegas, NV 89030. Donations can also be made by calling 702-385-0072.
