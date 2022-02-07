LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A famed brothel previously owned by the late Dennis Hof is for sale.
The Love Ranch in Pahrump is listed for $1.2 million. The list price includes the 10,500 square-foot property with 15 large master suites complete with furnishings and TVs. The property also has a 2,500 square-foot corner bar and commercial kitchen.
Included in the price is also two mobile homes, a backhoe, a mini excavator, an advertising truck, and a limousine. The purchase price includes multiple lots in Pahrump, including a .49-acre residential lot at the airport, a .62-acre commercially zoned lot on Highway 160, and two 4.5 acre lots and five 1-acre lots off Homestead Road.
There's also 11 lots zoned for mobile homes in Crystal, NV included.
The listing agent said the property is being sold as-is, cash only. All inquiries will require proof of funds. If interested, contact Bob Fredlund and 775-720-8501.
