LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Harbor Juvenile Assessment Center is a one-of-a-kind program in Southern Nevada, offering kids under 17 counseling and guidance.
Any child or Clark County School District student under the age of 17 that commits a first misdemeanor offense is offered a second chance at turning their life around through The Harbor.
"My senior year I ended up getting in a fight basically, I think I was being charged with battery," Harbor student Arnija Smith said.
Smith was 17 when she began at the Harbor several years ago. She got in a fight with a former friend outside of campus and was referred to the Harbor by her pastor.
"I smoked weed on campus, my school refereed me here to come here so I wouldn’t get a ticket and it wouldn’t be on my record," CCSD student Landynn said.
Landynn was only 13 when he was referred to the Harbor.
Smith and Landynn are just two of over 10,000 local kids who have been sent to the Harbor. All are getting a second chance at being able to undo some of their mistakes.
"I think when I walked in here it made me realize I need to get my life together," Smith said.
Smith embraced the classes she was referred to by the program, and went on to finish school shortly after.
"What we really try and do at the Harbor is spend enough time with the child and the family to see whats at the root of it and not just address it at a surface level," Department of Juvenile Services Manager Cheryl Wright said.
Since the program started in 2016, CCSD Police have been the biggest driving force so many kids in Southern Nevada get the help they need.
"We would cite a kid into juvenile hall and it would take up to 8 weeks. We would set them a court date but it may get continued on and continued on," CCSDPD Sgt. Bryan Zink said.
That process was failing too many kids.
"So of course we look at the type of crime they committed, where they committed it. The type of victim they may have victimized and also how many times they’ve committed this event in the past. We look at these types of things before we determined whether we wanted to refer them here," Sgt. Zink said.
Most common reasons kids are sent to the Harbor include truancy, fighting, and drugs.
The Harbor works through these issues helping parents, the kids impacted, and the families as a whole.
"They give you advice on what you can do with your kids or if you're having trouble," Landynn's mom Desiree said.
By understanding the root of the problem, the Harbor can help intervene and find a better solution.
Through this program both Smith and Landynn have turned their lives around and both want to pay it forward.
Landynn wants to become a drug or guidance counselor. Smith wants to pursue a career in criminal justice to help other kids, who like her, need a helping hand.
"A lot of my dreams and hopes would have been let down. I wouldn’t have had as many opportunities as I've had today without the Harbor," Smith said.
Assembly Bill 309 helped fund four new centers which will open in the coming years. A new truancy reduction program was established as well to reduce the chronic absenteeism in the school district.
Each program is free. Parents can get more information on the Harbor here.
