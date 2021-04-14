LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The City of Henderson is celebrating April as National Poetry Month
The Poetry Matters! Digital Billboard will be cruising around Henderson Tuesday, April 14.
The billboard features the work of 25 poets from Nevada. Organizers hope to bring awareness of the value of poetry in our communities.
WHERE TO FIND THE BILLBOARD TUESDAY
- 4:00 p.m. at Nevada State College, 1300 Nevada State Drive
- 4:30 p.m. at Valley View Recreation Center, 500 Harris Street
- 5:00 p.m. at Cornerstone Park, 1600 Wigwam Parkway
- 5:30 p.m. at Henderson Mutigenerational Center, 250 S. Green Valley Parkway
- 6:15 p.m. at Aventura Park, 2525 Via Firenze
- 7:15 p.m. at Whitney Ranch Recreation Center, 1575 Galleria Drive
- 7:45 p.m. at Arroyo Grande Sports Complex, 298 N Arroyo Grande Boulevard
The City will also host a free evening of poetry from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 15. Eight Southern Nevada poets will give live readings of their works at the Water Street Plaza Amphitheater.
There will be limited in-person attendance at this event. Advance registration is recommended. Register online. Poets at the Plaza is open to all ages.
