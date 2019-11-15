LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Elon Musk's The Boring Company started work today on the one-mile stretch of underground tunnel spanning the Las Vegas Convention Center.
The project, set for completion in mid-2020 and expected to be operational by January 2021, can transport more than 4,000 people an hour and take riders across 200 acres in one minute.
The $52.5 million project is part of the overall expansion of the Las Vegas Convention Center, which adds 1.4 million square feet of space for future convention sites.
"With the expansion -- it's a mile and a quarter from one end of the campus to the other," Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority CEO Steve Hill said.
Workers cut the storage rack from the base of the drill head as The Boring Company prepares to lower the drill head for the people mover tunnel that will connect convention halls as part of the LVCCD Phase 2 construction in the Red Lot east of the south hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019.
Conceptual rendering of a Boring Company people mover station at the Las Vegas Convention Center, released November 2019.
Conceptual rendering of a Boring Company people mover station at the Las Vegas Convention Center, released November 2019.
Las Vegas Convention Center Campus Wide People Mover station locations, updated Sept. 11, 2019.
The Boring Company prepares to lower the drill head for the people mover tunnel that will connect convention halls as part of the LVCCD Phase 2 construction in the Red Lot east of the south hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019.
A crane lifts the drill head toward the trench as The Boring Company prepares to start on the people mover tunnel that will connect convention halls as part of the LVCCD Phase 2 construction in the Red Lot east of the south hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019.
Workers align the drill head toward the tunnel as The Boring Company prepares to start on the people mover tunnel that will connect convention halls as part of the LVCCD Phase 2 construction in the Red Lot east of the south hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019.
Workers from The Boring Company guide the third of three parts of the drill which will make the tunnel for the people mover that will connect convention halls as part of the LVCCD Phase 2 construction in the Red Lot east of the south hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.
Aerial view, looking west, of The Boring Company people mover drilling site at the Las Vegas Convention Center South Hall east entrance. The Boring Company is preparing a tunnel for the campuswide people mover that will run from the Convention Center South Hall to the new West Hall expansion.
Aerial view, looking north, of The Boring Company people mover drilling site at the Las Vegas Convention Center South Hall east entrance. The Boring Company is preparing a tunnel for the campus-wide people mover that will run from the Convention Center South Hall to the new West Hall expansion.
Aerial view, looking west, of The Boring Company people mover drilling site at the Las Vegas Convention Center South Hall east entrance. The Boring Company is preparing a tunnel for the campuswide people mover which will run from the Convention Center South Hall to the new West Hall expansion.
Conceptual rendering of The Boring Company’s Boring Machine being used at the Las Vegas Convention Center, released November 2019.
Conceptual rendering of interior view of The Boring Company people mover tunnel at the Las Vegas Convention Center, released November 2019.
This map shows possible expansion routes of The Boring Company's people mover.
The autonomous electric vehicles can carry three to 16 people at a time. Each tunnel will measure roughly 13 feet wide.
LVCVA officials said the project will be a framework for an underground transit system across the Strip, at McCarran International Airport and around the valley.
"We really have the framework of a deal in place with The Boring Company to expand into, not only the Strip and to the airport, but out into the destination," he said.
"Having a good vision for expansion is fantastic. ... It's a great place to do business as well," said Steve Davis, president of The Boring Company.
The project is the first commercial venture for the company. Hill said the overall vision for the future of the valley will lead the company to establish a greater presence in the future.
