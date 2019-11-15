The Boring Company began drilling Friday on an underground people mover at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Elon Musk's The Boring Company started work today on the one-mile stretch of underground tunnel spanning the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The project, set for completion in mid-2020 and expected to be operational by January 2021, can transport more than 4,000 people an hour and take riders across 200 acres in one minute.

Las Vegas OKs Elon Musk's underground transit at convention center

The $52.5 million project is part of the overall expansion of the Las Vegas Convention Center, which adds 1.4 million square feet of space for future convention sites.

"With the expansion -- it's a mile and a quarter from one end of the campus to the other," Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority CEO Steve Hill said.

The autonomous electric vehicles can carry three to 16 people at a time. Each tunnel will measure roughly 13 feet wide.

LVCVA officials said the project will be a framework for an underground transit system across the Strip, at McCarran International Airport and around the valley.

Las Vegas tourism board OKs transit system talks with Musk firm

"We really have the framework of a deal in place with The Boring Company to expand into, not only the Strip and to the airport, but out into the destination," he said.

"Having a good vision for expansion is fantastic. ... It's a great place to do business as well," said Steve Davis, president of The Boring Company.

The project is the first commercial venture for the company. Hill said the overall vision for the future of the valley will lead the company to establish a greater presence in the future.

