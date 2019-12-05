LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Texas murder suspect was arrested last week by Las Vegas police, according to Texas authorities.
Sugar Land Police Department said Treveon James Young, 24, was wanted in connection with the killing of a convenience store clerk on Aug. 31.
“The Sugar Land Police Department would like to thank the public and the media for the information that was provided, as well as the Las Vegas Metro Police Department Homicide Division for their assistance with this case,” Sugar Land PD Sgt. Matt Levan said in a statement.
Police said customers reported a man inside a WB Food Mart in Sugar Land suffering a gunshot wound around 8:30 p.m. Aug. 31. Store clerk Hamid Lakhani, 63, was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Detectives said Lakhani was shot during an attempted robbery.
Sugar Land PD said Young will be extradited back to Texas to face a murder charge.
(1) comment
Another worthless piece of garbage to crawl into town ! Good job to the top of the line law enforcement,I’d have preferred he was room temperature! Haha
