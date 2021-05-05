LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A job fair will be held on May 15 for open positions with Terrible Herbst and White Castle locations in Southern Nevada.
Terrible's convenience stores and White Castle locations in the Las Vegas area and Jean will be hiring at the job fair -- providing uniforms, employee badges, and drug tests on the spot.
Those who are hired will need to pay for TAM cards (Techniques of Alcohol Management certification) on site. Interested applicants are encouraged to bring personal identification and work cards.
The event will be held on May 15 at 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hampton Inn Event Center (4975 Dean Martin Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89118), which is accessible from RTC route 201 or 104.
