LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In honor of its 60th anniversary, Terrible Herbst said it would be giving away 60 cent gas each Thursday and Friday throughout July and August.
The promotion starts on July 11 and goes until Aug. 29 at select locations, the company said. Customers can gas up their gas during the promotion from 5 to 7 p.m.
Terrible Herbst said a different location would be selected each week for the 60 cent gas promotion. Customers were encouraged to download the Terrible Herbst app and log on to find out the location.
The app will alert customers the day before to tell them which Terrible's location is offering 60 cent gas.
