HENDERSON (FOX5) -- The teenagers found guilty of murdering 17-year-old Matthew Minkler in 2018 were sentenced to 20 years to life in prison with the possibility of parole Tuesday afternoon.
Jaiden Caruso, 18, and Kody Harlan, 19, were both charged with murder in the first degree and robbery with use of a deadly weapon, according to district court.
The robbery counts each carried a 48-120-month sentence with an additional 48-120 months for use of a deadly weapon, concurrently.
Harlan faced an additional count for accessory to murder. Judge Herndon handed down 18-60 months, concurrently.
Minkler died of a gunshot wound to the head during a game of Russian roulette in June 2018, according to a police report.
During an investigation, Henderson police discovered videos of the two suspects inside the house, one of them holding a gun.
One of the teens said on camera, "Bro, I just caught a body,” a slang term for having killed someone, according to police.
(1) comment
Funny losers.
