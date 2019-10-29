LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two teens were hit by a vehicle while waiting for the school bus Tuesday morning.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon said the crash between two vehicles happened around 6:20 a.m. on Ford Avenue near Fort Apache Road.
When the two vehicles collided, one of the vehicles struck two teens waiting for the school bus, Gordon said.
The teens were transported to the hospital "with injuries that do not appear critical or life-threatening," according to police.
Gordon said drivers can expect delays on Ford Avenue due to lane closures and the ongoing investigation.
