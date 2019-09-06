LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said officers were investigating a shooting near the central valley on Friday.
Officers were called to the 2000 block of Constantine Avenue, near East Washington and Eastern avenues, about 2:15 p.m., Las Vegas police said.
Clark County School District police were also called to the scene.
CCSDPD Sgt. Bryan Zink said school police had extra patrols in the area since classes had finished at Rancho High School, near the scene of the shooting. He added CCSD police officers were in the right area at the right time.
A 16-year-old boy was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to law enforcement. He was transported to University Medical Center in unknown condition.
About 8 p.m. Friday, Metro said the boy was in surgery.
Officers had some suspects detained in the area. Las Vegas police said the investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
