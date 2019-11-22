HENDERSON (FOX5) -- An 18-year-old killed in an attempted robbery turned officer-involved shooting was identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office Friday.
Kenneth Simeus Jr. was pronounced dead at 8:16 p.m. Nov. 20, according to the coroner's office. His cause and manner of death were still pending.
Henderson Police said Simeus Jr. shot an employee at a business in the 10000 block of East Warm Springs near Marks Street Wednesday night. Two officers fired at the suspect after a few witnesses described him and he was located, HPD said.
According to Henderson police, the victim was taken to Sunrise Hospital in critical condition, but he was stable as of Thursday morning.
This was Henderson's fifth officer-involved shooting for 2019.
