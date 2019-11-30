HENDERSON (FOX5) -- A teen died and his father was injured in a North Las Vegas shooting on Saturday morning, police said.
About 7 a.m. on Nov. 30, officers responded to a call to the 2600 block of Ferguson Avenue, near Civic Center Drive and Las Vegas Boulevard North.
When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy and his 44-year-old father with gunshot wounds, according to North Las Vegas Police spokesman Officer Eric Leavitt.
The teen was pronounced dead on scene and his father was taken to University Medical Center where he was stabilized.
Leavitt said the family's truck was stolen earlier in the morning from their home. The two went in another vehicle to find the stolen truck, then encountered it nearby with the suspect inside. The teen got out to confront the suspect and the suspect shot the teen. His father got out to help him and the suspect shot him, too. He then drove off in the stolen truck.
Hours later, police said the truck was found abandoned on the 2700 block of Perliter Avenue.
No suspect information was immediately available. The boy's identity will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office.
Anyone with information was urged to call North Las Vegas Police at (702) 633-9111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.