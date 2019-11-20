HENDERSON (FOX5) -- A suspect died after a shooting with officers from the Henderson Police Department on Wednesday night.
About 7:13 p.m. on Nov. 20, officers responded to an alarm call on the 1200 block of West Warm Springs, near Marks Street, in reference to a panic alarm coming from the freezer of a fast food restaurant. Henderson police did not name the restaurant.
Before officers arrived, they were told an 18-year-old suspect had shot an employee of the restaurant in the chest. The suspect then took off, Lt. Kirk Moore said. A 35-year-old male employee was found inside the freezer with an apparent gunshot wound.
According to Henderson police, the victim was taken to Sunrise Hospital in critical condition, but he was stable as of Thursday morning.
Officers got witness descriptions of the suspect and later found him on a nearby median armed with two handguns. According to Henderson police, officers approached the suspect, but he immediately began firing at police, resulting in the use of deadly force.
The suspect was taken to Sunrise Hospital in an unknown condition, but later died due to his injuries. No officers were injured during the shooting, Henderson police said. Officers on scene were investigating the original incident as a possible robbery.
According to Henderson police, the suspect was a primary suspect in several armed robberies that occurred at different businesses in the Henderson area.
The Clark County Coroner's Office was still working on Thursday morning to identify the suspect, as well as determine his cause and manner of death.
This was Henderson's fifth officer-involved shooting for 2019.
Anyone with any information was asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
