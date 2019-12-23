LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a teenage girl reported missing in the valley was last seen in mid-December.
Friends said they had been searching on foot for Tamyah Trotter, 17. She was last seen in the area of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Lake Mead Boulevard.
Trotter's sister reached out to FOX5 and said Trotter went to the McDonald's restaurant about 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 12 to use the Wi-Fi and was in contact with her boyfriend for about an hour. She was using the Snapchat app around 9 p.m. After that, Trotter's sister said no one had been in contact with her.
Trotter is described as 5'5" tall and 120 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black zip-up sweater with black sweat pants and a maroon, black and grey scarf, according to police.
She may be carrying a backpack with personal belongings, police said. Her sister said she also left with a tan Guess purse and a draw-string with her school's design on it, Desert Rose High School.
Anyone with information is urged to call Las Vegas Metro Police at (702) 828-3111 and reference event number LLV1912000063566.
The local organization Dock Ellis Foundation was assisting Trotter's family while the case remains open. They can be reached on their 24-hour hotline, (888) 999-3870.
comments
The details of this story is correct, however the date was Thursday December 12th, 2019. Thank you for reporting this story.
It’s been 13 days. Why are we getting this story now? Why are they looking where she was 13 days ago?
Sad possibility is that she has been trafficked for sex. Nothing less than life sentences for sex traffickers or those that sexually exploit minors.
