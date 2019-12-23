LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a teenage girl reported missing in the valley was last seen on Dec. 12.
Friends and family told FOX5 they've been searching on foot for Tamyah Trotter, 17. She was last seen in the area of Martin Luther King Boulevard between Lake Mead Boulevard and Balzar Avenue.
Trotter is described as 5'5" tall and 120 lbs. She has brown hair and black eyes. She was last seen wearing a black zip-up sweater with black sweat pants and a maroon, black and grey scarf.
She may be carrying a backpack with personal belongings, police said.
Anyone with information is urged to call Las Vegas Metro Police at (702) 828-3111 and reference event number LLV1912000063566.
