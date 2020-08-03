LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 16-year-old girl died after a single-vehicle crash near the Las Vegas Strip on Monday morning.
Around 9 a.m., a car was speeding westbound on Sands Avenue approaching Las Vegas Boulevard at a high speed. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a wall on the north side of Sands Avenue.
Police say there were three occupants in the 2017 Toyota Corolla and believe the driver was an unlicensed juvenile. The driver and an adult who was in the backseat sustained injuries and were transported to the hospital.
The female juvenile was sitting in the front passenger seat and died from injuries sustained in the crash.
Police said impairment was suspected, and a blood draw search warrant was obtained for the driver of the Toyota.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
