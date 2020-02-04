LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A teen was arrested on a murder charge in connection with a November drug deal turned homicide.
Victor Amezola, 16, was arrested on a murder charge Feb. 3, according to booking and court records.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said Amezola was arrested in connection with a Nov. 22, 2019 shooting near the 8000 block of West Mesa Vista, near South Buffalo Drive and Hacienda Avenue.
When police arrived, they found a man on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken to University Medical Center where he later died.
The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the man as Dakota Bublin, 21, of Las Vegas. Bublin died of a gunshot wound and his death was ruled a homicide, the coroner's office said.
LVMPD said Bublin met another man for a drug deal. At some point during the transaction, police said the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot Bublin multiple times before fleeing in a grey sedan.
Amezola's bail was set at $500,000, according to court records. He's set to appear in juvenile court Feb. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.