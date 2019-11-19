LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- New Telehealth technology is bringing doctor visits to Mater Academy and Title 1 schools in Clark County.
Telehealth is a new delivery system from Nevada Health Centers that's bringing access to doctors to children and kids who are sick in school.
The goal of the new technology is to increase access to healthcare for all Nevadans, especially children that are on Medicaid.
Nevada is known for having a shortage of physicians. Nevada Health Centers thought of this new technology as a way to fill the gap for when a child gets sick and needs to see a doctor.
"Often times kids see care in urgent care or emergency facilities because during the day, mom and dad work, they’re not able to get to a primary care physicians office, or because it's two hours from start to finish," director of Telehealth services Corie Nieto said.
The Telehealth cart at Mater Academy is in the nurses office, each nurse was trained to use the instruments to be able to accurately give student's vitals to the physician called in.
"For the most part I find that I can do whatever I want or get the information that I need from the students from the Telehealth," Nevada Health Centers pediatrician Dr. Jinsy Jacob said.
Kids can be seen as fast as 15 minutes since all physicians are on call.
Dr. Jacob said this new technology doesn't eliminate any doctor-patient relationship, it just helps get to patients quicker.
"We want to make sure kids have access to care where they really need it, where its really crucial. And where we can reach them in places where maybe they don’t need to leave school for something," Dr. Jacob said.
This technology isn't meant for replacing annual doctors visits or annual physicals.
"It's not replacing anything, it may be replacing a visit to the urgent care which is so much more expensive," Nieto said. "So for a family it makes more sense to for them to be seen through here through primary care."
Through an Incubator's grant, Telehealth is being placed in Title 1 schools in Nevada.
Doctor checkups are paid for through a child's insurance, and if they are unable to pay no student will get turned away.
The program also hopes to help the chronic absenteeism seen in Southern Nevada. By catching illnesses quicker, students can get treated sooner and keep them in school longer.
"Instead of sending him home we can actually connect to a provider right here," Nieto said.
The provider can also phone in prescriptions for parents to pick up when the child gets out from school.
Each student is kept in school on a case-by-case situation, if they are contagious they will be sent home.
As of now, two schools in Elko County rolled out Telehealth in September and Carson City rolled out the technology last month.
Nevada Health Centers hopes to add more of these Telehealth carts to Title 1 schools in Clark County throughout 2020.
