LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A technical error left some people without their food stamp benefits Monday.
According to the Nevada Department of Welfare and Supportive Services, a technical issue in the SNAP benefits system left people without their benefits on Jan. 4. People who usually received benefits on the 4th of the month are expected to be given benefits tomorrow, Jan. 5.
A spokesperson with Nevada DWSS said the issue is being corrected and they expect payments for the rest of the month to go smoothly.
The full statement from DWSS reads:
DWSS issues SNAP benefits over the first 10 days of the month, depending on the SNAP head of household’s birth year. Unfortunately, we had a technical issue in our system and people who were supposed to get their benefits on the 4th (today) did not get them. The issue is being corrected now and the people who were supposed to get their benefits today will get their benefits tomorrow (1/5). At this time we believe this issue will not affect the people who are scheduled to received their benefits normally on the 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, or 10th will be affected. We can also confirm that people who were supposed to get their benefits on the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd, did receive them.
