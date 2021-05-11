LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A fourth grade teacher from Cunningham Elementary School is searching for a place to live after her Henderson home burned down on Monday afternoon.
According to Henderson firefighters, crews were dispatched to the home near Horizon Ridge Parkway and Gibson Road around 2:50 p.m. on May 10, and saw a garage on fire.
The fire was put out and three adults and one teenager escaped without injuries. The families two cats died, firefighters said.
Dianna Davis, a fourth grade teacher at Cunningham Elementary School was notified by her kids that their home was on fire. Davis said she got the call while teaching class.
Fellow teachers described Davis as a warm soul and one who "wears a constant smile." She is always willing to help her students, her colleagues added.
With the home a total loss, teachers at Cunningham Elementary started a GoFundMe account to help with food, clothes and shelter.
The Henderson Fire Department said the cause of the fire is unknown. Damage is estimated at $275,000.
Davis and her family are being assisted by the American Red Cross while they get back on their feet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.