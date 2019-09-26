LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Taxicab Authority Board met to discuss implementing a flat rate from certain properties on the Las Vegas Strip to McCarran International Airport.
Members argued it would give customers certainty when leaving the airport, enforces regulations and allows drivers to used the most efficient routes possible to reduce congestion and ride times.
Another argument in favor of the flat rate was it was also improve customer satisfaction.
The Taxicab Authority said there has been a massive decline in taxi trips since rideshares such as Uber and Lyft started in 2015. A flat fee would allow taxis to become more competitive.
Taxi are sometimes more expensive when compared to Uber and Lyft, the flat rate would encourage more people to take taxis when rideshare services are charging surge prices on busy nights or during special events, according to the authority.
The flat rate program is scheduled to start at the beginning of next year and will continue for six months as part of a trail run.
