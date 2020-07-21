LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Target is expanding its pickup options at more than 1,000 stores nationwide, including nine in the Las Vegas area.
Starting Tuesday, July 21, Target will offer fresh and frozen groceries for same-day pickup. Orders can be picked up inside the stores or curbside.
The following Las Vegas stores will now offer grocery pickup:
- 4001 S Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89119
- 3210 N Tenaya Way, Las Vegas, NV 89129
- 9725 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89183
- 6480 Sky Pointe Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89131
- 4155 S Grand Canyon Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89147
- 4100 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89139
- 350 W Lake Mead Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89015
- 695 South Green Valley Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89052
- 6371 N Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89130
Orders do not have any additional fees or minimum requirements.
Target said in a release that it plans to expand pickup options to 1,500 more stores by the holidays.
