LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Tens of thousands pounded the pavement on Sunday night for the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon.
It’s the only event that shuts down the entire Las Vegas Strip.
Julia Beckley is a push rim athlete, meaning she did the marathon on three wheels. Eight years ago, she was diagnosed with a progressive bone disorder.
Beckley is part of a worldwide group for disabled runners called Achilles. She reached out to the Las Vegas chapter for some help to run alongside her as guides.
“There’s a moment where your body says you’ve done too much, and going beyond that moment and finishing the race is so incredibly amazing,” Beckley said. “It’s like those three hours or whatever time I’m on the course, I’m not thinking about anything but being there in the moment with my guide and my team. It’s an incredible special moment to be on the course. The last thing I’m thinking about is my disability, which seems to be the thing I think about first, everywhere else.”
Terry Rasmussen ran her first half-marathon at age 63.
“We’re doing this in memory of Jim,” she said. They met in high school. “He and I were married for 42 years when he died in 2009 on October 16, the day before my birthday.”
“After our dad passed away, she seemed to be kind of trying to figure out where to go from there,” Terry’s daughter Jennifer Schmalz said.
Her kids suggested she get into running.
“She just picked up from the speed from there and she hasn’t really ever stopped,” Schmalz said.
Terry set her sights on 50 marathons in 50 states. Her final stop: Las Vegas.
A pastor, father and grandfather, Terry said she misses Jim every day.
“He was a very loving, caring, supportive person, and a very spiritual person,” Rasmussen said. She has stories to share from each state. And at each race, she’s sure to share Jim’s story.
“This is such a big deal to watch her go over the last nine years and achieve this goal one race at a time,” Schmalz said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.