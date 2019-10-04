LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- FOX5 teamed up with Subaru of Las Vegas to give homeless pets much-needed supplies.
The Take 5 to Care Subaru Pet Drive kicked off Friday with hundreds of viewers visiting the dealership, bringing towels, blankets, toys and food. Viewers can drop off supplies until Oct. 18 at Subaru of Las Vegas, 6455 W. Roy Horn Way in Las Vegas.
Numerous shelters and adoption agencies helped find a home for 28 dogs, cats and even a bunny.
The Animal Foundation, Nevada SPCA, Wagging Tails, Pawtastic Friends and City of Henderson Animal Control were on hand to help viewers meet animals up for adoption, and find a potential furry family member.
In one day, FOX5 viewers brought around $1,000 in donations and goods to the dealership.
"The Las Vegas community is a wonderful community," said Robert Baugh of Subaru of Las Vegas. "It's an example of how they really come out and help each other out."
