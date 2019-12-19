LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two suspects were seen in the Las Vegas Valley burglarizing two different Hobby Lobby locations on Dec. 1.
Security footage released by Las Vegas Metropolitan police showed that one of the robberies occurred around 1:40 a.m.
On 12/1/19 during the overnight hours, the pictured suspects burglarized a Retail company at 2 different locations in our Valley (N. Decatur/215 & Tropicana/Fort Apache) If you can ID or have - we urge you to contact @LVMPDNWAC at (702) 828-8577 Ref. Event # LLV1912-5719 @LVMPD pic.twitter.com/VMPdfEjtcw— LVMPD NWAC (@LVMPDNWAC) December 19, 2019
The two Hobby Lobby locations were at North Decatur and 215, and at West Tropicana Avenue and Fort Apache Road, Las Vegas police said.
Anyone with any information was asked to contact LVMPD's Northwest Area Command Center at 702-828-8577.
