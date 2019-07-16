LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The jury trial for a man and woman involved in an alleged attempted murder in February has been set for December.
According to an arrest report and court records, Rigo Gonzalez and Traynisha Adams face charges of conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder with a deadly weapon, battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm and two counts each of assault with a deadly weapon.
The charges stem from an incident in which the two allegedly participated on Feb. 5.
Officers were called to a fight involving multiple subjects near the intersection of West Lake Mead Boulevard and North Torrey Pines Drive, the arrest report said. While they were en route, the call was updated to a report of multiple shots fired.
When officers arrived, they stopped three men, one of whom had a gunshot wound in his left shoulder, the report said. He was treated by EMTs and transported to UMC Trauma.
Officers found witnesses at the scene, which had been updated to the Taco Bell at West Lake Mead and San Simeon Street, who said they had seen the shooting. Witnesses said they had hopped the fence into an apartment complex to use the basketball courts and saw a group of people fighting. When they left, they saw the same group fighting, then heard gunshots. At that point the ran from the scene and were stopped by officers a short time later.
One of them described the shooter as a tall, skinny, light-skinned black male or Hispanic male adult.
The witness who was transported to UMC told police the fight they saw involved juveniles, not adults, the report said. He said during the second fight, he saw a black male adult with a bulge in his pocket and thought the man was going to shoot, so he and his friends decided to leave. As they were leaving, he said, he looked back and felt a sharp pain and realized he was bleeding.
An employee at the Taco Bell said he had seen the shooting and described a vehicle that was involved as a Dodge Caliber with Nevada plates, according to the report. The employee said the shooter got beat up during the fight, then walked over to the Dodge, where the driver handed him an unknown item. At that point, the shooter walked a few feet away from the vehicle and started firing what appeared to be a handgun. He then got in the passenger side of the Dodge, and the car left the area.
Police recovered a .25 caliber shell casing in the parking lot of the Taco Bell, the report said.
Officers went to the apartment listed on the DMV registration for the Dodge, but no one involved in the shooting was found to live in that apartment, the report said. Officers checked the apartment complex manager's records, which revealed the spot the Dodge was parked in was assigned to a different apartment.
A woman, later identified as Adams, was in the apartment along with a Gonzalez, who matched the witness' description of the shooter.
Officers asked how Gonzalez had received injuries to his head, and he told them he was jumped earlier at the Taco Bell. At that point he refused to answer more questions and invoked his right to counsel.
During questioning, Adams said she had gone to the Taco Bell lot to pick up Gonzalez and her boyfriend. She said Gonzalez and her boyfriend had gotten into a fight after they and another group jumped the fence, the report said. She told police she and Gonzalez ran to her car to get away from the other group.
Gonzalez then pulled a gun out of his backpack and fired two shots, Adams told police. After she and Gonzalez fled the scene in the Dodge, she dropped him off a few blocks away, then drove to a different location, the report said.
While executing a warrant, police found a purse that contained a driver's license bearing Adams' name and photo. She had initially given officers a different name, according to the report.
A records check revealed both Gonzalez and Adams had outstanding warrants in Las Vegas for traffic-related offenses.
The jury trial for both Adams and Gonzalez is scheduled to begin Dec. 9.
