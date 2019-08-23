LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two suspects who were arrested in connection to an officer-involved shooting in the northwest valley were identified in Las Vegas Metropolitan police booking logs.
Devan Allen, 27, and Markquwon Allen, 25, were arrested on Aug. 22 and booked into the Clark County Detention Center.
According to jail records, both face a count each of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, robbery with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a deadly weapon, battery with use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm and conspiracy to commit battery with a deadly weapon.
According to Las Vegas police, an off-duty officer was shot near North Decatur Boulevard and Alexander Road on Aug. 21. Officers were called to the area about 11:30 p.m. after receiving reports that an officer had been shot.
When police arrived, the officer was taken to University Medical Center Trauma for non-life threatening injuries.
During their investigation, LVMPD detectives determined the off-duty officer saw several suspects surround a person and it looked as though that a fight was about to start, police said. The off-duty officer approached the group and tried to diffuse the situation.
One of the suspects turned around with a handgun and pointed the weapon at the off-duty officer, police said. There was an exchange of gunfire and the off-duty officer was hit. The suspects ran to a vehicle and left the area.
A short while later, a car stop was conducted on a suspect vehicle on Fourth Street and Ogden in downtown Las Vegas, police said. Three suspects were taken into custody, and two were suffering from gunshot wounds. The injured suspects were taken to UMC for treatment.
None of the injuries reported were considered life-threatening.
Both suspects are schedule to appear in Justice Court on Aug. 27 at 7:30 a.m.
This was the 14th officer-involved shooting within LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2019.
(1) comment
Markquwon is code for "criminal"
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.